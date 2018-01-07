Persistent showers force third day washout in Cape Town

Daryll Cullinan and Ajit Agarkar believe that the Cape Town Test will produce a result, despite rain wiping out the third day (4:57)

South Africa 286 and 65 for 2 (Amla 4*, Rabada 2*, Pandya 2-17) lead India 209 (Pandya 93, Philander 3-33, Rabada 3-34) by 142 runs

Scorecard and ball-by-ball details (Viewers in the Indian subcontinent can watch highlights of the Test here)

The entire third day of the Newlands Test was lost to rain, although there might not have been too many people complaining as a result considering Cape Town is in the middle of a severe drought. The showers began on Saturday night and returned in full force in the morning. There were a brief few moments after lunch when it seemed like play could have been possible, but even as the groundsmen were preparing to peel the covers off, the weather turned.

Days four and five will now feature 98 overs each, but play will begin at the usual time of 1030 local. At present, South Africa are 65 for 2 - leading India by 142 runs - with Hashim Amla on 4 and nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada on 2 at the crease.