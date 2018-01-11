Tamil Nadu go top with Karthik's third successive fifty

Dinesh Karthik struck his third successive half-century as Tamil Nadu brushed aside Goa by 25 runs in Vishakapatnam. Karthik followed up his 57 and 71 against Andhra and Kerala respectively with a 43-ball 56 to hoist Tamil Nadu's total to 155 for 5. The spinners then took over as offspinner Washington Sundar (2 for 20) and legspinner M Ashwin (2 for 22) put the skids on Goa's chase. Only captain Sagun Kamat made a substantial contribution with 41 off 42 balls as Goa managed only 130 for 7. With three wins from three games, Tamil Nadu are now on top of the South Zone standings with 12 points.

Seamer Akash Parkar's triple strike set up Mumbai's seven-wicket win over Maharashtra in Rajkot. Parkar's 3 for 22 in four overs helped his side skittle Maharashtra for 89 in 15 overs. He was supported by legspinner Parikshit Valsangkar (2 for 22) and seamer Shivam Dubey (2 for 7). Captain Aditya Tare then struck an unbeaten 26-ball 42, ensuring Mumbai chased down the target with more than 10 overs to spare. This was Mumbai's second win in four matches.