Vohra's 42-ball 74 leads Punjab's win, Mishra's 4 for 10 turns it for UP

Manan Vohra's 42-ball 74 helped Punjab prevail over Himachal Pradesh in a high-scoring contest by 19 runs in Delhi. After Punjab put up 211 for 4, Himachal's batsmen responded with gumption, but eventually fell short. Electing to bat, Punjab were powered by an opening stand of 108 runs in 10.1 overs between Vohra and Mandeep Singh, who smashed 46 off 32 balls. Despite Mandeep's dismissal, Punjab kept the tempo up. After Vohra was out in the 14th over, having smashed 10 fours and three sixes, the other batsmen took charge. Yuvraj Singh contributed 21 off 14 balls, while Gurkeerat Singh chipped in with 36* off 16 and Sharad Lumba with 26 off 17 as Punjab racked up 57 runs in their last five overs. No Himachal bowler could concede at less than eight runs per over.

Himachal's start was similar as captain Prashant Chopra (52 off 35 balls) and Ankush Bains added 57 runs for the first wicket in 5.5 overs before Bains was run-out for 17. Despite losing Chopra before the 10th over, Himachal kept fighting through Paras Dogra (30 off 18) and the in-form Nikhil Gangta, who remained unbeaten on 52 off 32 balls, but the target ultimately proved too steep. While captain Harbhajan Singh, seamer Siddharth Kaul and Yuvraj went wicketless, Mayank Markande (2 for 35), Sandeep Sharma and Manpreet Gony finished with four wickets between them. Punjab have now moved to second position in the North Zone points chart, with the same points as Delhi (12).

Seamer Amit Mishra returned career-best T20 figures of 3-0-10-4 to help Uttar Pradesh snatch a six-run win against Vidarbha in Raipur. Needing to score 10 runs off seven balls while chasing 138, Vidarbha could manage only three as Mishra removed Karn Sharma and Rajneesh Gurbani. For the most part, Vidarbha appeared to be favourites to chase down the total, but Mishra scuppered their plans at the death. Captain Faiz Fazal scored a 31-ball 32 and Apoorv Wankhade made 33 off 32 balls in the middle order, while Karn, with a 16-ball 18, came close to finishing the chase. Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 1 for 24.

Earlier, electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh made 137 for 8, with 20-year-old Shivam Chaudhary (51 off 49) scoring his second fifty in three games. Akshdeep Nath chipped in with a 22-ball 31, even as captain Suresh Raina (2) and Sarfaraz Khan (1) struggled to find form.