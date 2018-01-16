Anukul Roy's five-for leads rout of PNG

1:29 WATCH - Anukul Roy's five-for Anukul Roy took five wickets as India sailed past Papua New Guinea in the U-19 World Cup

India Under-19 67 for 0 in 8 overs (Shaw 57*) beat Papua New Guinea Under-19 64 (Roy 5-14) by ten wickets

The giant mismatch ended even before India warmed up in Mount Maunganui. The might of their bowlers proved too hot for Papua New Guinea, who slumped to 64 all out in 21.5 overs, the tournament's lowest score so far. And then India's openers Prithvi Shaw and Manjot Kalra raced home in just eight overs. A second consecutive win meant India were all but in the quarter-finals.

In conditions that aided swing and bounce, India chose to bowl under overcast skies. While all eyes were on the fast bowling pair of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi, who had impressed against Australia, a quiet left-arm spinner Anukul Roy came to the fore by picking up his maiden five-for in youth ODIs. Three of his five wickets were bowled, off deliveries that skidded. He took 5 for 14 in 6.5 overs.

Mavi and Nagarkoti were lively and beat the bat repeatedly, with PNG's batsmen forced to hop and jump early on. Simon Atai, the opener, broke free by imperiously pulling Nagarkoti for successive boundaries. They were the only sparks in an otherwise forgettable batting performance.

In reply, Shaw came out to blast his second half-century of the tournament, slapping and pulling the length balls to the square boundaries on either side. He finished the game with successive boundaries to remain unbeaten on 57. Kalra had the best seat in the house, watching his captain do all the hitting as India walked off with one of their easier wins.