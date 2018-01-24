Kohli, Pujara fight through tough first session

Lunch India 45 for 2 (Kohli 24*, Pujara 5*) v South Africa

When India made the bold move of batting first on a green pitch, despite all the pressure their batting has been under, they would have hoped for a lot of grit and a bit of luck to fight through the tough conditions. While the openers didn't enjoy much luck, there was plenty of grit shown by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. With a little luck, they saw India through to lunch with only two wickets down. But at 45 for 2, India were left needing to work hard again after the break.

Pujara went 81 minutes and 53 balls without getting off the mark, but refused to play a loose shot. Kohli showed more urgency, cracking drives every time a ball presented itself for the shot. Kohli was dropped on the hook when on 11 as Vernon Philander from mid-off and Aiden Markram from cover-point couldn't make sure who was going to catch the sitter. By the time Philander went for the dive, it was too late. An over earlier, Pujara, still on nought, had survived a half-hearted lbw shout from Lungi Ngidi; replays showed he would have been out had South Africa challenged the not-out decision.

There wasn't much doubt to the earlier dismissals. KL Rahul fell to the first ball of Philander's second over. He had to play at this ball, which seamed back to take the inside edge through to the wicketkeeper. There will be less sympathy for M Vijay, who continued to play at balls he used to leave alone on India's last run of overseas matches. He survived one, but when he played another drive at a wide ball, with his feet not moving, he feathered Kagiso Rabada through.

There was nothing loose on offer even though South Africa didn't do enough to make India play and edge balls. With so much seam movement available, you had to either wait for a rank loose ball or take the risk of going after decent ones. Pujara took the first route as Philander bowled a first spell of 8-7-1-1, the most economical first eight overs for a South Africa bowler since readmission. Pujara just kept playing the line, making sure he didn't follow the ball when it seamed away, and hoping he got an inside edge or that the ball did too much when it seamed back in. There were ironic cheers when Pujara set off for a run off the 45th ball he faced only for the umpire to call it a leg-bye. There was another big cheer when he faced his 50th ball, still on zero. When the run finally came, Pujara had made the bowlers bowl on his pads.

This was a partnership that couldn't have done without Kohli at the other end. You couldn't just stand there and not score. Kohli backed his eye to pick errors in length early and punish them. There were two cracking cover drives, one moments after he had been dropped. Rabada tried the one-two trick by threatening his outside edge repeatedly and then going for the lbw ball, but he never really got it right, and Kohli kept clipping him away. Later, when Andile Phehlukwayo, the fifth seam bowler, was introduced, more loose balls appeared, and Kohli and Pujara took 11 off his first two overs.