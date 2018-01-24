Umang smashes 47-ball 95 in UP's win against Baroda

Umang Sharma's 47-ball 95 and captain Suresh Raina's 56 off 47, his third successive 50-plus score, powered Uttar Pradesh to a seven-wicket win over Baroda in Kolkata. Set a target of 193, UP romped home with eight balls to spare and completed their fifth win from six games.

Electing to bowl, UP's bowlers were put to the sword by Baroda openers Kedar Devdhar and Urvil Patel. They put on 74 runs in 9.3 overs before Devdhar was dismissed for 37 off 32 balls off left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan. Devdhar, who is listed for a reserve price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL auctions, had a good run in the inter-state leg of the tournament where he made scores of 100 and 62* earlier this month. He also scored 77 off 53 against Delhi on Monday.

Urvil, 19-years old, went on to put on 92 runs for the second wicket with captain Deepak Hooda, who smashed a 25-ball 45. Hooda has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past and has set his reserve price at INR 40 lakh. He is expected to have takers at the auction for his middle-order biffing. Urvil eventually finished with a smashing 54-ball 96, including 12 fours and four sixes. Almost every UP bowler went for plenty of runs, with Praveen Kumar conceding 45 runs in three overs. While Mohsin picked up two wickets, Amit Mishra was the most economical with figures of 0 for 28 from four overs.

Baroda had a good start with the ball, too, as left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, expected to be a major draw at the auctions, bowled Shivam Chaudhary with the first ball of the innings. UP, however, rallied spectacularly with Raina and Umang putting on 160 runs for the second wicket in 15 overs. Both batsmen were dismissed in the space of six balls, but Rinku Singh's 11-ball 26* ensured UP were home without much difficulty. They are now on top of the Group B standings in the Super League.