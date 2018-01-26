Dhoni awarded Padma Bhushan

Former India captain MS Dhoni was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, on Thursday.

Dhoni has previously been the recipient of several awards, including the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009 (he became the first player to win the award twice), the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2007 and the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, in 2009.

Considered the country's most successful captain, Dhoni led India to three ICC world events - the 2007 World T20, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Under his captaincy, India also climbed to the No. 1 spot on the ICC Test Rankings in December 2009.

Dhoni had relinquished Test captaincy when he retired from the format in December 2014 in Australia. In the shorter formats, he gave up the captaincy a little over a year ago before the home series against England. He has been playing both formats as a wicketkeeper-batsman since then.