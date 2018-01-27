Gayle, Malinga go unsold on day one of auction

Ben Stokes fetched a huge price at the IPL auction once again. Here's how the bids unfolded for the England allrounder (1:08)

Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga, arguably the highest-profile overseas batsman and bowler in seasons past, went unsold on day one of the IPL 2018 auction in Bengaluru. Gayle had set his base price at INR 2 crore (USD 312,500 approx), and Malinga at INR 1 crore (USD 156,000 approx).

England captain Joe Root, who has never been part of the IPL previously, also went unsold - there had been questions asked ahead of the auction on whether the England players would be bought at the auction, given their availability issues. Unsold players could be called back into the auction on day two, if requested by any franchise.

Another England player had no problems going for big bucks, though. Allrounder Ben Stokes was the biggest buy in the first round of bidding, going from a base price of INR 2 crore to INR 12.5 crore (USD 1.95m approx) to Rajasthan Royals. Questions remain over whether he will play in the IPL at all, though, as he faces charges of affray - if he is ruled out before the tournament begins, the IPL will allow Royals a replacement player.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was the first player bought at the auction, by Sunrisers Hyderabad, his old franchise using a Right To Match (RTM) card to snap him up after extensive bidding among other teams. He was sold for INR 5.2 crore (USD 812,500 approx) after Kings XI Punjab offered the first bid of the morning with INR 2 crore (USD 312,500 approx). Royals, returning after their two-year suspension for their role in the spot-fixing scandal of 2013, were next in. Mumbai Indians joined the bidding once Royals dropped out, and more back and forth ensued with Kings XI. Eventually, though, it was Dhawan's old franchise who had the final say.

Offspinner R Ashwin was next up, and while his old franchise Chennai Super Kings - also back from a suspension - were involved in early bidding for him with Kings XI, they dropped out at the 4-crore mark; they could not use an RTM given they had already retained three capped India players in MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja before the auction. Royals then took up the bidding with Kings XI, but it was the latter who won this time, getting Ashwin at INR 7.6 crore (USD 1.1875 million approx) - he was the day's first million-dollar-plus player.

More extensive bidding ensued for Kieron Pollard, the West Indies allrounder. Again Kings XI were involved, and again a RTM was used by Mumbai, snatching Pollard off Delhi Daredevils for INR 5.4 crore (USD 843,750 approx).

Two more RTMs were used in the first round, with Super Kings buying back Faf du Plessis for INR 1.6 crore (USD 250,000 approx) and Royals getting Ajinkya Rahane for INR 4 crore (USD 625,000 approx). Australian quick Mitchell Starc was the last player put out in the first round of marquee players, and, after extensive bidding, was secured by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.4 crore (USD 1.4m approx).

While Kings XI were involved in bidding for almost every player in the first round - they lost out to the RTM on several occasions - Royal Challengers Bangalore did not make a single bid and Sunrisers, too, were quiet, save for the RTM they used on Dhawan.

Offspinner Harbhajan Singh opened the second round of bidding, attracting only one bid and going at his base price of INR 2 crore (USD 312,000 approx) to Super Kings.

Sunrisers finally got their first bid in when Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan came under the hammer, and they claimed him for INR 2 crore (USD 312,000 approx).

Royals and Sunrisers then went head to head for Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell, bumping up his base price from INR 2 crore to INR 6 crore before RCB finally made their first bid of the day, 10 players into the auction. It was Daredevils, though, who won the bid at INR 9 crore (USD 1.4m approx) after Kings XI did not use their RTM on him.

It was believed Daredevils and Kings XI would bid for Gautam Gambhir, in order to give themselves a solid captaincy option, and so it was. The two faced off before Daredevils picked him up for INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,000 approx).

A crore and more for India U-19 batsman Shubman Gill Eighteen-year-old batsman Shubman Gill, who is currently representing India at the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, was picked up by KKR for INR 1.8 crore (USD 281,000 approx) at the auction - close to ten times his base price of INR 20 lakh. At the time of the bidding, Gill's youth ODI average stood at 101.60, with 1016 runs from 14 games. In three innings so far at the World Cup, he has scores of 63, 90 not out and 86. India's captain at the World Cup, Prithvi Shaw, was also bought, by Daredevils for INR 1.2 crore (USD 187,000 approx).

Yet again, Kings XI lost out on a winning bid after a RTM was exercised, when CSK bought back allrounder Dwayne Bravo for INR 6.4 crore (USD 1m approx). New Zealand's Kane Williamson also went back to his old franchise, Sunrisers, for INR 3 crore (USD 468,000 approx) - without the use of a RTM.

After all their constant bidding, Kings XI finally got their second player of the day, local Punjab boy Yuvraj Singh at his base price of INR 2 crore (USD 312,000 approx) - Sunrisers chose not to use their RTM on him.

Karnataka and India player Karun Nair opened the third round of bidding, featuring batsmen, and his base price grew more than ten times - INR 50 lakh to INR 5.6 crore (USD 875,000 approx) - before he was secured by Kings XI.

Soon after, opener KL Rahul became the most expensive India player of the morning, going for INR 11 crore (USD 1.7m approx) to - yet again - Kings XI. His opening partner in Tests, M Vijay, did not get any bid at all.

Kings XI used a RTM for their first overseas player of 2018 - South Africa's David Miller for INR 3 crore (USD 468,000 approx). The franchise from Punjab capped their frenetic morning of bidding by picking up Australia's Aaron Finch for INR 6.2 crore (USD 968,000 approx) - this was the fifth straight bid won by Kings XI at the time.

A big surprise was in store late in the batsmen's round when Manish Pandey became the joint-most-expensive Indian player on the day, alongside Rahul. Pandey's base price of INR 1 crore swelled more than ten times, with Kings XI involved in bidding all the way. They bowed out when the price touched INR 10 crore, though, and Sunrisers claimed him for INR 11 crore (USD 1.7m approx).

In the first allrounder's round, Kings XI used a RTM to retain Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis (INR 6.2 crore or USD 968,000 approx), while CSK snapped up Kedar Jadhav for INR 7.8 crore (USD 1.2m approx) - the third-biggest Indian buy on the day.

The afternoon session began with a big surprise, with India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel going unsold. KKR bought two glovemen in the session - Dinesh Karthik for INR 7.4 crore (USD 1.16m approx) and Robin Uthappa via the RTM for INR 6.4 crore (USD 1m approx). RCB snapped up South Africa's Quinton de Kock for a relative steal: INR 2.8 crore (USD 437,000 approx). Sanju Samson was a surprise topper in the wicketkeepers bracket, going to Royals for INR 8 crore (USD 1.25m approx).

Malinga aside, there were several high-profile fast bowlers who went unsold in the afternoon: Ishant Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Josh Hazlewood and Tim Southee. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada became CSK's first under-32-year-old buy on the day. Daredevils used a RTM on Mohammed Shami, while KKR did the same for legspinner Piyush Chawla.

The No. 1 ranked Twenty20 bowler in the world, New Zealand legspinner Ish Sodhi, went unsold. Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan more than doubled his 2017 price of INR 4 crore, getting offered INR 9 crore (USD 1.4m approx) from Kings XI only to be snapped up on a RTM by Sunrisers. West Indies legspinner Samuel Badree, who took a hat-trick in IPL 2017 and is well-known for his miserly economy rates, went unsold.

As expected, RCB used a RTM on legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal - the league's top-performing spinner in 2016 - taking him off Daredevils for INR 6 crore (USD 937,000 approx). KKR used the last of their RTMs on left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav, getting him for INR 5.8 crore (USD 906,000 approx).