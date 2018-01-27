How the IPL squads stand and what they need on Sunday

A break up of the eight IPL squads at the end of the first day of the 2018 player auction, and a quick look at the gaps the teams need to fill on Sunday.

play 0:40 'Very pleased with the way the auction has gone so far' - Laxman Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor, VVS Laxman reflects on their purchase of Shikhar Dhawan, Warner, Manish Pandey, Brathwaite and Yusuf Pathan

Chennai Super Kings

Total players: 11

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 7

Number of overseas players they can buy: 4

Purse remaining: INR 17 crores (USD 2,656,250)

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson

Middle-order batsmen: Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo

Wristspinners: Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir

Fingerspinners: Harbhajan Singh

Fast bowlers:

What CSK need on Sunday: Another opener, to ensure they aren't forced to keep picking the same two overseas openers. Fast bowlers - they only have Watson and Bravo at present, and Watson isn't the bowler he used to be, while Bravo is more of a change-of-pace bowler than fast these days. They need several proper fast bowlers.

They might also want a few younger players, to bring the average down below 30! They haven't bought a single uncapped player yet.

Delhi Daredevils

Total players: 15

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 3

Number of overseas players they can buy: 3

Purse remaining: INR 12.3 crores (USD 1,921,875)

Openers: Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Prithvi Shaw

Middle-order batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Allrounders: Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar

Wristspinners: Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia

Fingerspinners:

Fast Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

What Daredevils need on Sunday: A fingerspinner, unless they are counting Glenn Maxwell as one. Another allrounder, because Chris Morris and Vijay Shankar are the only genuine ones at present. An overseas batsman who is a reliable performer in Indian conditions - Munro and Roy are untested in Indian conditions and Maxwell was hit or miss last season. And a back-up wicketkeeper for Rishabh Pant and another overseas fast bowler.

Kings XI Punjab

Total players: 10

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 8

Number of overseas players they can buy: 5

Purse remaining: INR 21.9 crores (USD 3,421,875)

Openers: Aaron Finch, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal

Middle-order batsmen: Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller

Wicketkeepers:

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis

Wristspinners:

Fingerspinners: R Ashwin

Fast bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot

What KXIP need on Sunday: They bid a lot on Saturday, but ended up with only ten players. They don't have a specialist wicketkeeper - KL Rahul can keep but wasn't very safe for RCB. And they have no specialist bowlers apart from R Ashwin and Ankit Rajpoot, so they need a lot more of those. They also have only three overseas players, so they could use a few more across skillsets.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Total players: 12

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 6

Number of overseas players they can buy: 4

Purse remaining: INR 7.6 crores (USD 1,187,500)

Openers: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa

Middle-order batsmen: Shubman Gill, Ishank Jaggi, Nitish Rana

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik

Allrounders: Andre Russell

Wristspinners: Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Fingerspinners: Sunil Narine

Fast bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

What KKR need on Sunday: Bargain buys. On Saturday, they had only four players in the squad by the time they exhausted half their purse. And then they bought two more millionaires. So KKR have INR 7.6 crores to spend and at least six players to buy to make up the minimum squad strength stipulated by the IPL. And they have holes to fill: back-up opener, a quality capped middle-order batsmen, more fast bowlers, and more international players.

play 0:53 Price of players drop as they get older - Ponting Ricky Ponting talks about senior cricketers been bought cheaply in the auction after the first day of the IPL auction

Mumbai Indians

Total players: 9

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 9

Number of overseas players they can buy: 5

Purse remaining: INR 15.8 crore (USD 2,468,750)

Openers: Middle-order batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya

Wristspinners:

Fingerspinners:

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins

What Mumbai need on Sunday: Mumbai began the auction with the smallest purse (along with CSK and Daredevils). They bought only a few players, and while only Krunal Pandya was a millionaire, none of the others were especially cheap. Their most inexpensive player was Mustafizur Rahman at INR 2.2 crore. So they have only INR 15.8 crore to buy at least nine players and fill significant holes: they have no openers (unless Rohit Sharma wants to open), no specialist spinners, no back-up keeper, few specialist batsmen, and few fast bowlers.

Rajasthan Royals

Total players: 9

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 9

Number of overseas players they can buy: 3

Purse remaining: INR 23.5 crore (USD 3,671,875)

Openers: Ajinkya Rahane, D'Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi

Middle-order batsmen: Steven Smith, Sanju Samson

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer

Wristspinners:

Fingerspinners:

Fast bowlers:

What Royals need on Sunday: Royals have five overseas players and only four Indians. They have four all-rounders, two of which are part-time, and absolutely no specialist bowlers (Stokes and Archer can bowl four overs each though). They also have only three Indian batsmen. So they need several more Indian batsmen, a whole lot of bowlers (especially spinners) and a back-up keeper for Buttler.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Total players: 14

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 4

Number of overseas players they can buy: 2

Purse remaining: INR 15.85 crore (USD 2,476,562)

Openers: Brendon McCullum, Manan Vohra

Middle-order batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

Allrounders: Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes

Wristspinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Fingerspinners:

Fast bowlers: Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini

What RCB need on Sunday: Indian batsmen, because they have only three in the squad. An Indian allrounder, because all of theirs are overseas. They'd like another Indian spinner - they have only two spinners in the squad at present, and an overseas fast bowler. Their overseas batting and all-round contingent looks solid.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Total players: 16

Minimum number of players they need to buy: 2

Number of overseas players they can buy: 3

Purse remaining: INR 7.95 crores (USD 1,242,187)

Openers: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan

Middle-order batsmen: Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Ricky Bhui

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda

Wristspinners: Rashid Khan

Fingerspinners:

Fast Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan

What Sunrisers need on Sunday: They have the largest squad at present, and most bases covered. Three of their allrounders can bowl fingerspin. They would like another Indian batsman to give the selection flexibility, but what they really need is a batsman that can go berserk at the finish. Brathwaite could, but he's average against spin. They also need an overseas quick.