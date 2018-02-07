South Africa pick two debutants and bowl first

Daryll Cullinan also talks about the injuries South Africa have gone through, Rohit Sharma's form, and more (3:22)

Toss South Africa chose to bowl v India

South Africa opted to field, with two debutants in the XI, in their must-win third ODI against India at Newlands. Heinrich Klaasen and Lungi Ngidi were handed their maiden caps. Ngidi replaced Morne Morkel, who was rested, while Phehlukwayo came in for Tabraiz Shamsi.

It was Klaasen's first cap at the international level. He will also take the wicket-keeping gloves, and was listed to bat at No.4, ahead of David Miller and Khaya Zondo.

Captain Aiden Markram, who is only playing his fourth match and leading in his second, will open the batting. JP Duminy was promoted one place to No.3. Miller and Zondo will be followed by the allrounders Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo. Imran Tahir is the only specialist spinner in the South African XI.

India went in unchanged after comprehensive victories in Durban and Centurion. Virat Kohli was more than happy to bat first at a venue where the average first-innings score in day-night games is 311. South Africa trail 2-0, and barring a win in this match, cannot win the series.

South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla 2 Aiden Markram (capt) 3 JP Duminy, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 David Miller, 6 Khaya Zondo, 7 Chris Morris 8 Andile Phehlukwayo 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi 11 Imran Tahir

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal