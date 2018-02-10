India bat, Iyer comes in for injured Jadhav

Toss: India choose to bat v South Africa

On a hard pitch expected to be good for strokeplay - the staple for limited-overs cricket at Wanderers, especially on Pink Day - India won the toss and opted to bat in search of their first ODI series win in South Africa. They had a "forced" change, captain Virat Kohli said, with Kedar Jadhav pulling his hamstring and not feeling 100%. In his place, came Shreyas Iyer.

For South Africa, the expected return of AB de VIlliers pushed Khaya Zondo onto the bench. They also left Imran Tahir out of the XI for the extra pace of Morne Morkel. That meant the only spinner in their XI is JP Duminy. The stand-in captain Aiden Markram conceded that he wasn't certain of what to do at the toss, perhaps with an eye towards the thunderstorms that were forecast towards the evening.

Shikhar Dhawan, the India opener, was playing his 100th ODI and while India's batting looks quite formidable, they have only four specialist bowlers in the XI and may end up looking at the allrounder Hardik Pandya to bowl 10 overs without costing too much on a flat track.

South Africa have won all five Pink ODIs so far and will need continue that streak to keep the series alive.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Aiden Markram (capt), 3 JP Duminy, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Chris Morris, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Lungi Ngidi