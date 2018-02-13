South Africa bowl, Shamsi replaces Morris

Toss South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl v India

3:51 WATCH - The toss in Port Elizabeth Aiden Markram chose to bowl in the fifth ODI against India

In chasing the series under cloudy skies, South Africa will also chase a target after Aiden Markram decided to give his bowlers first use of the Port Elizabeth pitch. South Africa's only change came in their attack, where Chris Morris was forced out with a back problem and replaced by left-arm wristspinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Virat Kohli, whose team needs just one victory to seal the series, was not too unhappy with setting South Africa a target and hoped that any breaking up of the surface could be in India's wristspinners' favour later in the match. Kohli warned that his men would have to "bat smart," with an unchanged XI.

South Africa: 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Aiden Markram (capt), 3 JP Duminy, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Tabraiz Shamsi, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Lungi Ngidi

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Shreyas Iyer 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal