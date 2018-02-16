India bowl, Bhuvneshwar rested for Thakur

2:24 WATCH - India opt to chase to get used to pressure In the dead rubber in Centurion, Virat Kohli wanted to see how his batting line-up would respond to chasing a target

Toss India chose to bowl v South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli chose to bowl in the final ODI, in Centurion, with the aim to "get used to a situation they might encounter in a crunch game". India made one change from the team that sealed the series in Port Elizabeth, choosing to "rest Bhuvneshwar Kumar" for Shardul Thakur.

"As a batting unit, we want to embrace the pressure of chasing," Kohli said. "We want to get used to the mindset and get out of the comfort zone."

South Africa made four changes to their XI: bringing in allrounder Chris Morris after his recovery from a stiff back, legspinner Imran Tahir, and batsmen Khaya Zondo and Farhaan Behardien, for his first match of the series. JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi were left out.

"We are just starving to put out the perfect game today," captain Aiden Markram said at the toss. "The pitch looks a cracker. The Supersport Park pitch is always a good one to bat on."

South Africa, though, did not bat well in their previous game in Centurion, as India's wristspinners bundled them out for 118 in the second ODI. India's win in the previous ODI, in Port Elizabeth, helped them to an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match series, which meant the final game was a dead rubber.

India 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Ajinkya Rahane, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa 1 Hashim Amla, 2 Aiden Markram (capt), 3 Khaya Zondo, 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Farhaan Behardien, 6 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 7 Chris Morris, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Lungi Ngidi, 10 Morne Morkel, 11 Imran Tahir