India's 2-1 lead becomes unassailable after washout

South Africa 130 for 3 (Lee 58*, van Niekerk 55, Deepti 2-33) v India

Match abandoned

Dane van Niekerk's half-century gave South Africa a late lift ICC

Rain turned out to be India's get-out-of-jail card in Centurion, as their fourth T20I against South Africa was called off after 15.3 overs. At that stage, South Africa were cruising at 130 for 3 with opener Lizelle Lee unbeaten on 58. Both teams left the field at 2.08pm, never to return again. With only one match left to play, India, who lead the series 2-1, can no longer lose it.

This match started under cloudy skies after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to field. At the toss, South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk said they were "aiming to get 160", and a 103-run opening stand between herself and Lee gave the hosts a rollicking start.

Rumeli Dhar, returning to the India team after a gap of six years, shared the new ball with Pooja Vastrakar and both of them were carefully seen off. The spinners, however, were not given the same courtesy as Lee and van Niekerk took Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 31 runs in two overs. Van Niekerk perished for 55 in the 13th over, caught by Dhar at mid off, but by then South Africa had already built the base they needed to explode towards the end. The opportunity to do so, however, never came.

At 3.15 pm, India were set a DLS-adjusted target of 148 in 15 overs. But the weather soured again and the umpires were forced to call the game off.