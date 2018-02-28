'Niggling issue' rules Ashwin out of Deodhar Trophy

A day after he had been named captain of the India A squad, R Ashwin has been ruled out of the Deodhar Trophy. According to a BCCI release, the India spinner has a "niggling issue", for which the board's medical team has advised a week's rest.

The Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem will take Ashwin's place in the India A squad, which will now be led by the Maharashtra middle-order batsman Ankit Bawne. Bawne was originally in the India B squad; the Uttar Pradesh batsman Akshdeep Nath will move in the other direction to facilitate the change.

India A: Ankit Bawne (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu

India B: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (wk), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar