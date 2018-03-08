Dhawan, Unadkat brush aside Bangladesh

India 140 for 4 (Dhawan 55, Rubel 2-24) beat Bangladesh 139 for 8 (Liton 34, Unadkat 3-38) by six wickets

Scorecard and ball-by-ball details

Shikhar Dhawan was in fine form AFP

An underwhelming display with the bat cost Bangladesh their opening game in the Nidahas T20I Trophy as India overhauled a target of 140 with six wickets and eight balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan hammered his second successive fifty to lead a straightforward chase.

Bangladesh would rue the fact that none of their batsmen could post such substantial scores. Liton Das and Sabbir Rahman just about made it to the 30s. Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Mushfiqur Rahim couldn't even get into the 20s.

The stand-in captain Mahmudullah too couldn't do much against the Indian bowlers, who held their own both in the Powerplay and the last five overs. This despite a few dropped catches.

It made the job easier for their batsmen although India did lose Rohit in the fourth over, when he chopped Mustafizur Rahman onto his stumps. Rubel Hossain then bowled Rishabh Pant in a similar manner. And Suresh Raina too could have been dismissed for 1 had Mehidy Hasan held on to a very difficult catch at leg gully.

Dhawan brought things back in India's control with a hook for six and a pull for four off Taskin Ahmed. He raised his fifty off the 35th delivery he faced and with Raina chipping in with 27 off 19, India's victory became rather matter-of-fact as early as midway through their innings.

Earlier after Rohit had put Bangladesh into bat first, Jaydev Unadkat gave India their first breakthrough when he had Soumya Sarkar caught at short fine leg for 14. Tamim Iqbal was focusing on singles until the fifth over, when he was ruled lbw by the on-field umpire. The opener used DRS to save himself and then punished Shardul Thakur with back-to-back boundaries. But he fell for 15 the very next ball.

Bangladesh ran into some amazing luck soon after the Powerplay. Vijay Shankar, the eventual Man of the Match, could have dismissed Liton twice in three balls. Suresh Raina missed a straightforward chance running to his right from mid-off and Washington Sundar couldn't convert a comparatively tougher opportunity at short fine leg.

Shankar claimed his maiden wicket in international cricket when he dismissed Mushfiqur in the ninth over, DRS helping India this time. Mahmudullah fell soon after, which meant Bangladesh had to negotiate the last nine overs of a T20 innings with all their big hitters back in the hut.

Liton and Sabbir added 35 runs in the 26 balls, sparking some hope, but legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal broke through. With Bangladesh's tail exposed at 107 for 5 and then 118 for 6, they barely survived the full 20 overs.