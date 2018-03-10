Ashwin replaces Jadeja in Irani Cup squad

R Ashwin has been included in the Rest of India squad for Irani Trophy as replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who has suffered a side strain and has been advised a week's rest. Ashwin, who was ruled out of the recently-concluded Deodhar trophy due to a 'niggling issue' just a day after he was named captain of India A squad, has now been declared fit to play.

The Karun Nair-led squad also included his Karnataka team-mate Mayank Agarwal, who has scored over 2000 runs in the domestic season this year. Other notable selections in the squad were Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Prithvi Shaw, Haryana offspinner Jayant Yadav and fast bowlers Siddarth Kaul and Navdeep Saini.

Rest of India will face Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha in Nagpur from March 14 to 18.

Rest of India squad: Karun Nair (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth