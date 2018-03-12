India bowl first after rain delay, Rahul replaces Pant

Toss: India chose to bowl v Sri Lanka

After a 95-minute delay due to light rain, India captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium. Rohit said the decision was influenced by the possibility of more rain, and the ease with which other teams have chased down big targets.

The game was reduced to 19 overs-a-side, with four bowlers allowed to bowl four overs and one to bowl three.

India made one change, including KL Rahul in place of Rishabh Pant.

Sri Lanka were without their regular captain Dinesh Chandimal who has been suspended for two T20Is due to an over-rate ban. He was replaced by fast bowler Suranga Lakmal.

Sri Lanka: 1 Danushka Gunathilaka, 2 Kusal Mendis, 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Upul Tharanga, 5 Dasun Shanaka, 6 Thisara Perera (capt), 7 Jeevan Mendis, 8 Suranga Lakmal, 9 Akila Dananjaya, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Nuwan Pradeep

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 KL Rahul, 4 Suresh Raina, 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Vijay Shankar, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal