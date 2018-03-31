BCCI appoints former Rajasthan DGP as head of Anti-Corruption Unit

The BCCI has appointed Ajit Singh, a former DGP of Rajasthan, as the head of its Anti-Corruption Unit ahead of the 2018 IPL season. Neeraj Kumar, the former police commissioner of Delhi, has been retained as Advisor for the unit till March 31, 2018.

According to a BCCI release, Singh retired from his role as DGP in the Rajasthan Police in November 2017 and has 36 years of experience with the Indian Police Service. He has worked in various anti-corruption operations apart from investigative work and field policing. Singh also headed Rajasthan's anti-corruption bureau for four years.

Apart from its own ACU, BCCI will also engage with the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit for the 2018 IPL season.