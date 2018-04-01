Schutt takes top spot in ICC WT20I bowlers' rankings

Australia swing bowler Megan Schutt has become the top-ranked bowler in the ICC's T20I rankings for women after emerging as the highest wicket-taker in the recent T20 tri-series in India. Australia clinched the title by by beating England in the final in Mumbai, where Schutt was named Player of the Series for her nine wickets from five matches, and the best economy rate in the series (minimum five overs) of 6.28.

Schutt had briefly held the top spot last year too, but only for three days in November. She is now on 669 rating points, followed by New Zealand offspinner Leigh Kasperek (630) who picked up 10 wickets in the four home T20s against West Indies. Kasperek jumped seven spots to overtake Hayley Matthews, Jess Jonassen and Poonam Yadav. Poonam went up six places to her career-best fifth spot while her team-mate Jhulan Goswami returned to the top-20 list by taking 15th place.

Among the batsmen, Australia captain Meg Lanning moved up one spot to No. 3 after not being dismissed even once during the tri-series while scoring 175 runs, including her match-winning 88* off 45 balls in the final on Saturday. West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is still at the top while Suzie Bates is second. Australia opener Beth Mooney moved up to fourth place and India's Smriti Mandhana from 20th to seventh.

In the women's team rankings, which take into account results across formats, Australia are at the top, followed by England, New Zealand and India.