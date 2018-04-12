Raj's record half-century hands India series victory

India 202 for 2 (Raj 74*, Deepti 54*, Shrubsole 2-37) beat England 201 for 9 (Jones 94, Gayakwad 2-32) by eight wickets

Mithali Raj launches the ball down the ground BCCI

India captain Mithali Raj broke the record for most 50-plus scores in women's ODIs to clinch the series 2-1 against England. Raj (74 off 124 balls) brought up her 56th ODI half-century and put up a 103-run third-wicket stand with Deepti Sharma (54 off 61) to take India to an eight-wicket victory in Nagpur.

After losing their openers to Jhulan Goswami within seven overs, England's Amy Jones posted a 119-ball 94 to consolidate England's position. Jones was however denied a century after struggling to make the non-striker's end. The rest of the line-up faltered, as India spinners Deepti, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav picked two apiece to reduce the visitors to 201 for 9 in 50 overs.

Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form with her 11th ODI half-century as she powered India to 99 for 2 before retiring hurt. Deepti then joined Raj at the crease with India needing 103 from 26 overs.The duo motored on till the 46th over, when Deepti hit a six to take the hosts home.