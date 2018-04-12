        <
        >

          Raj's record half-century hands India series victory

          3:00 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          India 202 for 2 (Raj 74*, Deepti 54*, Shrubsole 2-37) beat England 201 for 9 (Jones 94, Gayakwad 2-32) by eight wickets

          India captain Mithali Raj broke the record for most 50-plus scores in women's ODIs to clinch the series 2-1 against England. Raj (74 off 124 balls) brought up her 56th ODI half-century and put up a 103-run third-wicket stand with Deepti Sharma (54 off 61) to take India to an eight-wicket victory in Nagpur.

          After losing their openers to Jhulan Goswami within seven overs, England's Amy Jones posted a 119-ball 94 to consolidate England's position. Jones was however denied a century after struggling to make the non-striker's end. The rest of the line-up faltered, as India spinners Deepti, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav picked two apiece to reduce the visitors to 201 for 9 in 50 overs.

          Smriti Mandhana continued her fine form with her 11th ODI half-century as she powered India to 99 for 2 before retiring hurt. Deepti then joined Raj at the crease with India needing 103 from 26 overs.The duo motored on till the 46th over, when Deepti hit a six to take the hosts home.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.