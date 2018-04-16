Mandhana, Deepti earn career-best rankings on ODI charts

India opener Smriti Mandhana's prolific run of form in 2018 - she averaged a stellar 90.50 in the recently concluded ODI series against England - hoisted her to a career-high fourth position on the ICC Women's ODI rankings for batsmen.

This is first time Mandhana, 21, has broken into the top five and she did it by moving up 10 places. Her team-mate Deepti Sharma climbed to No. 3 among allrounders, trailing Australia's Ellyse Perry and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor.

In nine innings this year, Mandhana has amassed 531 runs, including five half-centuries, at an average of 66.37, nearly double that of her career average of 37.53. During India's most recent 50-over assignment, which they clinched 2-1, she smashed 86, 42 and 53*. She struck 14 fours and five sixes - most by any player on either side - all of which earned her the Player-of-the-Series honours.

Deepti also took giant strides along both the batting and bowling charts, climbing eight spots to 16th and ten spots to 14th respectively. She made 104 runs in three ODIs against England - second-highest for the series - and now sits on a career-best 560 points.

Meanwhile, England offspinner Danielle Hazell, who picked up six wickets and dismissed India captain Mithali Raj cheaply twice in the series, rose to No. 12 on the bowling charts, with a career-best 553 ranking points. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone rose 51 places to the 45th spot on the back of a match haul of 4 for 14 last Monday.

Perry retained the top spot among both batsmen and allrounders, while compatriot Jess Jonassen leads the bowling charts.