Postage stamp issued in honour of Jhulan Goswami's 200 ODI wickets

Jhulan Goswami's illustrious career - which includes the distinction of being the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs - has now found acknowledgment in the form of a commemorative stamp.

A postage stamp, featuring Goswami's mugshot in India colours next to an image of Kolkata's iconic Victoria Memorial, has been issued in honour of her claiming a record 200 wickets in women's ODIs.

The unveiling of the stamp took place on Friday at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club, in the presence of former India men's captain Sourav Ganguly.

Former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar was among the first who took to Twitter to commend Goswami's most recent feat.

How good is this!!! To commemorate the fact that Jhulan Goswami became the 1st player to reach 200 ODI wickets. #womenscricket @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/Pjo5y4VPP8 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 21, 2018

Adjudged the ICC Women's Player of Year award in 2007, Goswami, 35, recently became the first female player to pick up 200 ODI wickets when she had Laura Wolvaardt caught behind in the third ODI during India's tour of South Africa in February.

In May 2017, Goswami found her 181st ODI wicket in South Africa's Raisibe Ntozakhe, during the Quadrangular series, and surpassed Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick as the leading wicket-taker in the format. During the same tour, Goswami pipped Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway to the honour of the most catches by a non-wicketkeeper in women's ODIs.