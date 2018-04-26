Aashish Kapoor to head India's junior selection committee

Aashish Kapoor, the former India offspinner, has replaced Venkatesh Prasad as the chairman of India's junior selection committee. Kapoor joins Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parekh in the committee.

Prasad quit the role in March and joined Kings XI Punjab for the ongoing IPL season. During his tenure, India reached the Under-19 World Cup final twice, and won the title earlier this year. Keeping both positions would have left Prasad on the wrong side of the conflict of interest rules as advocated by the Lodha panel.

Kapoor played four Tests and 17 ODIs for India between 1994 and 2000. He was part of the World Cup squad in 1996 and the XI for the semi-final against Sri Lanka. Kapoor had a successful domestic career, taking 398 wickets in 128 first-class matches in addition to scoring 3449 runs.