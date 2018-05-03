Hardik, Karthik added to World XI squad

India allrounder Hardik Pandya and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik have been named in a World XI squad that will take on West Indies in the Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge on May 31 at Lord's.

Hardik and Karthik, who are currently playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively are among nine players who have been confirmed for the World XI squad. The team, led by the England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, also includes Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik from Pakistan, Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal from Bangladesh, Thisara Perera from Sri Lanka and Rashid Khan from Afghanistan.

The charity fixture will mark Hardik's debut at Lord's while Karthik has already featured in an ODI and a Test at the venue.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the Indian team to come out and watch these two flamboyant players, who bring both class and star value to what I'm sure will be a memorable match at Lord's," former ECB chief Giles Clarke, who is supporting the event, said.

"People would remember Pandya's valiant 43-ball 76 against Pakistan in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy last year while Karthik too has played Test cricket at Lord's. He has been in terrific form and recently blasted 29 off eight deliveries and sealed victory over Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy with a last-ball six."

The West Indies side will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite and will include Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Evin Lewis.The proceeds from the game will go towards the restoration of five cricket venues in the Caribbean that bore the brunt of the Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria.