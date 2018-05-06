Virat Kohli: Too much phone time, not enough exercise

Being physically fit is very important to India captain Virat Kohli. He has said as much in the past: "When you become fit, you feel you can do anything." Now, in an interview with the Times of India, Kohli has once again gone over the links he finds between being fit and feeling good. Also, what was day one like in the Indian dressing room? Over to Kohli.

On physical activity in the smartphone world

"Even if I was not playing professional cricket, I can't imagine myself not doing any physical activity at all. The survey conducted [by sportswear manufacturer PUMA] shows that people are spending four to five hours every day on the mobile phone. Technology and social platforms, rather than being helpful, are starting to become harmful. People are losing sense of what are the important things to do, what are the things they need to do for their mental and physical development.

"[Kids need to] prioritise. Have a routine: when you need to do physical work, when you need to be on social media, when you need to play video games, and when you need to do your homework."

On getting fit himself

"It had to do with playing at a certain level in professional sport. I realised that when I started getting fitter, I started thinking better. I had more clarity, focus and determination. I started feeling that inside me as soon as I changed my physical regime. Getting fitter makes you confident overall. It makes you feel good about yourself. You need to feel good to have good thoughts."

On joining the Indian dressing room

"I clearly remember sitting with my mom and watching the news on the day of the selection meeting. My name just flashed on the TV but I thought they might just be spreading a rumour. Five minutes later, I got a call from the board. I got goosebumps. I was shaking.

"I clearly remember walking into the team meeting. I was asked to give a speech in the team room. It was nerve-wracking for me with so many great Indian players there. They were looking at me. Which we now do to younger guys to intimidate them, make them nervous [smiles]. These are my first memories."