Lanning, Raj, Goswami to feature in women's exhibition T20

Australia captain Meg Lanning, superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry and India ODI captain Mithali Raj are set to be part of the IPL Supernovas team in the Women's T20 exhibition match in Mumbai. They will face an IPL Trailblazers side that includes Jhulan Goswami, the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, the prolific New Zealand opener Suzie Bates and the England offspinner Danielle Hazell among other big names.

The squads for the women's T20 challenge ESPNcricinfo Ltd

In all, the two squads of 13 announced by the BCCI on Thursday include five Australia players, three from New Zealand and two from England, apart from 16 major Indian stars including Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, who will captain the Supernovas and Trailblazers respectively.

The match will be played ahead of the first IPL Qualifier on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will begin at 2pm IST and will be telecast across the world, unlike India women's most-recent assignment - the ODI series against England - which was limited to a livestream on the BCCI website.