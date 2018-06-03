India too strong for brittle Thailand

India women 132 for 4 (Meshram 32, Mandhana 29, Liengprasert 2-16) beat Thailand women 66 for 8 (Boochatham 21, Harmanpreet 3-11, Deepti 2-16) by 66 runs

Scorecard

Harmanpreet Kaur plays a glance down the leg side Getty Images

India rested Mithali Raj, their highest run-scorer from Sunday, experimented with their batting order and yet walked away comfortable winners. They posted 132 for 4 before Thailand huffed and puffed to 66 for 8 at the Royal Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur. This was India's second win in as many matches.

Sent in, openers Mona Meshram and Smriti Mandhana put together 53 before being separated in the 10th over. Veda Krishnamurthy's promotion in a bid to regain form didn't yield fruit again as she was out for a 14-ball 11. This was only her second double-digit score in eight matches. A 17-ball 27 from Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain, and her 49-stand with Anuja Patil gave them end-overs impetus.

In reply, Thailand lost their opener Nattakan Chantam in the fourth over, but the second-wicket pair Naruemol Chawai and Boochatham put up a concerted resistance, but managed just 31 off the next 52 balls. But Thailand went on to lose a wicket each in their next four overs, tottering at 52 for 6 by the 17th.

Harmanpreet's 3 for 11 in three overs, and commendable spells from Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav handed India a comprehensive win.