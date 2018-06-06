Rumana fashions Bangladesh's first win over India

Bangladesh women 142 for 3 (Hoque 52*, Rumana 42*) beat India women 141 for 7 (Kaur 42, Rumana 3-21) by seven wickets

Bangladesh players are ecstatic after their seven-wicket win against India ACC

Rumana Ahmed followed figures of 3 for 21 with an unbeaten 42 off 34 balls to lead Bangladesh to their first win over India in women's international cricket. Notably, this was India's first loss in the history of the Asia Cup.

After opting to bat, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana to offspinner Salma Khatun in the second over. Mithali Raj, the other opener, was run-out two overs later, leaving India at 26 for 2. Pooja Vastrakar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then worked past the early blows and added 44 for the third wicket at a run rate of 7.76. The stand ended when Vastrakar was also run-out for a run-a-ball 20, but Kaur and Deepti Sharma sustained the momentum with a 50-run partnership off 42 balls.

Kaur's wicket at the end of the 16th over, however, triggered a late collapse: from 120 for 3, India went to 134 for 7. Rumana played a key role in the collapse, claiming the wickets of Deepti and Anuja Patil in the 18th over. Rumana also effected the run-out of Jhulan Goswami, who was playing her first match of the tournament, in the last over of the innings as India managed a total of 141.

Bangladesh lost both openers in the Powerplay, but by then, they had already sliced 45 runs off the target. Legspinner Poonam Yadav soon bowled Nigar Sultana to leave the score at 49 for 3 in the eighth over.

Enter Rumana. She put on an unbroken 93-run stand with Fargana Hoque - the highest for Bangladesh in T20 internationals - to seal victory with seven wickets and two balls to spare. Hoque hit five fours and a six in her maiden T20I fifty, while Rumana struck six fours in her career-best 42.

"I am very happy for the girls," Bangladesh manager Nazmul Abedeen said. "They have achieved something which will help them for the rest of their lives."

Having secured their second win in three games, Bangladesh moved to four points, level with three other teams - India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.