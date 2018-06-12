Poonam Yadav, Anam Amin vault to top five in T20I rankings

India legspinner Poonam Yadav and Pakistan left-arm spinner Anam Amin have entered the top five of the women's T20I rankings. Yadav vaulted to the third place on the list, while Amin jumped a remarkable 13 places to fifth.

Yadav, now only behind Australia pacer Megan Schutt and New Zealand offspinner Leigh Kasperek, ended the recently concluded Asia Cup with seven wickets in six games, including a career-best 4 for 9 in the final, and an economy rate of 3.76. Amin finished with an economy rate of 2.43 in four games, picking up three wickets.

Title-winners Bangladesh, who defeated India twice and Pakistan once in the tournament, also made significant gains. Rumana Ahmed, the Player of the match in the final for her all-round display, climbed six places to move to 12th in the allrounders' list. Offspinner Khadija Tul Kubra gained career-best 537 points to reach the 13th spot among bowlers.

For India, captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was named Player of the Series for her 215 runs in six games, climbed one place to seventh among batsmen, while Smriti Mandhana dropped two places to ninth.