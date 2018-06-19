Agarwal 151, Shaw 132 fire India A to massive win

India A 458 for 4 (Agarwal 151, Shaw 132, Gill 86) beat Leicestershire 177 (Wells 62, Chahar 3-24, Hooda 2-9, Axar 2-18) by 281 runs

Mayank Agarwal plays a cautious forward defence Getty Images

Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw smashed centuries as India A recorded thethird-highest total in all List A cricket, against Leicestershire at Grace Road. In doing so, they managed to record a second successive win, this one by 281 runs, leading into the tri-series involving England Lions and West Indies A.

Agarwal, who holds the record for the most runs scored by an Indian in a domestic season (in 2017-18), top-scored with a 106-ball 151 in which he struck 18 fours and five sixes, and he retired after 39 overs. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw, who made 70 in the team's win in the tour opener against ECB XI, scored a 90-ball 132, his maiden List A hundred, as India A surpassed Nottinghamshire's 445 for 8 to amass 458 for 4. This was 38 short of the all-time List A record held by Surrey - they had scored 496 for 4 against Gloucestershire in 2007.

Leicestershire, in response, were bowled out for 177, the innings lasting just 40.4 overs with India's fast bowlers accounting for six wickets. Three of those went to Deepak Chahar, largely picked for this tour on the back of a superb IPL showing for Chennai Super Kings. M Prasidh Krishna, a find for Kolkata Knight Riders, took 2 for 48 from eight overs.

The opening stand of 44 between Harry Dearden and Harry Swindells was the highest of the innings, before they lost wickets in clumps. Tom Wells, the captain, offered some fight and graft to make 62 at No. 5, before being the penultimate batsman to be dismissed in the 41st over. Chahar had last man James Dickinson bowled off the next delivery to seal the win. Spinners Deepak Hooda (4-0-9-2) and Axar Patel (7-1-18-2) strangled the batsmen with economical spells.

Earlier, Agarwal and Shaw added 221 in 26 overs, before the Under-19 World Cup's MVP, Shubman Gill, replacing Hanuma Vihari at No. 3, enhanced his burgeoning credentials to make a 54-ball 86. While he hit seven fours and five sixes, the standout was the four successive sixes he hit against offspinner Aadil Ali in the 42nd over.

Rishabh Pant and Gill fell in successive overs to briefly halt India A's charge, but a late cameo from Deepak Hooda vaulted them past 450, with the last 10 overs producing 105 despite losing a clutch of wickets.

As many as seven bowlers bowled, with fast bowlers Richard Jones' 0 for 68 off 10 overs the least economical figures. Leicestershire handed debuts to as many as five players, while two others were only into their second game. In comparison, the India A XI featured three players with international experience and several others who are regulars for their domestic sides across formats."