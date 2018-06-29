Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw hundreds flatten West Indies A

India A 354 for 6 (Vihari 147, Shaw 102, Holder 3-70) beat West Indies A 151 (Patel 4-34) by 203 runs

West Indies A were left without a win in the one-day tri-series after being overwhelmed by India A in the final group match at Wantage Road.

Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari hit centuries, adding 160 in 24 overs for the third wicket, as India A piled up 354 for 6 before West Indies A folded for 151.

India A were already assured of their place alongside England Lions in Monday's final and didn't get off to an ideal start as they lost two wickets in three balls during the fourth over from Chemar Holder, but from there it was one-way traffic.

Shaw was initially the aggressor and brought up his century from 87 balls before becoming Holder's third wicket.

Vihari then took charge, bring up his hundred off 104 deliveries then cutting loose in the closing overs: his last 47 runs took 24 balls until he was run out off the final delivery of the innings. He added half-century stands with Vijay Shanker and Ishan Kishan as 105 runs came from the last 10 overs.

Rahkeem Cornwall's economy stood out as he took 1 for 43 off his 10 overs but there was punishment for the rest of the attack.

In reply, West Indies A lost Jermaine Blackwood first ball and never had a foothold in the steep chase. Chanderpaul Hemraj top-scored with 43 in another poor batting display.

The Indian spinners enjoyed themselves with Axar Patel taking out the lower order to finish with 4 for 34 and Krishnappa Gowtham went for just 28 off his 10 overs.