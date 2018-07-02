Rajat Sharma beats Madan Lal to become DDCA president

Veteran television journalist Rajat Sharma will be the new president of the Delhi District Cricket Association, after winning the elections at the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.

Full list of DDCA office bearers after the AGM President: Rajat Sharma Vice-President: Rakesh Kumar Bansal Secretary: Vinod Kumar Tihara Joint Secretary: Ranjan Manchanda Treasurer: Om Prakash Sharma First-class Cricket Director: Sanjay Bhardwaj Women Director: Renu Khanna DDCA Directors: Alok Mittal, Apurv Jain, Nitin Gupta, Shiv Nandan Sharma, Sudhir Kumar Aggarwal

Sharma beat Madan Lal, the former India allrounder and member of the World Cup-winning team in 1983, to the post. He secured 1521 votes, while Lal got 1004, with the remaining 266 votes going to others in the fray.

Another former cricketer, Surinder Khanna, was also unsuccessful. He lost to Sanjay Bhardwaj in the contest for the first-class cricket director of DDCA. Surinder, a wicketkeeper-batsman, played 10 ODIs for India and 106 first-class matches overall. He has the distinction of scoring a century in each innings of the Ranji Trophy final in 1978-79, against Karnataka, to give Delhi their first Ranji title. Bhardwaj is also a former first-class cricketer, though he played only five matches in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, Shashi Khanna, the wife of the acting BCCI president CK Khanna, lost to Rakesh Kumar Bansal for the vice-president's post. Bansal got 1364 votes to her 1086.

In other decisions, the balance sheets for the financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 were all passed with more than 94% of the members in each case.

The DDCA also appointed Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, a former Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, as the Ombudsman.