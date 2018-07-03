BCCI lays down strict guidelines for state-run T20 leagues

The BCCI has laid down strict guidelines for the conduct of state-run Twenty20 leagues, listing out the windows during which the tournaments can be played and also clamping down on the personnel, support staff, structure and frequency of these tournaments.

The move, it is learned, was prompted by the BCCI's own initiative to root out any unauthorised elements involved in the conduct of state leagues, and also to protect India's international home and domestic seasons.

The BCCI's operations and management team had sent these guidelines to the Committee of Administrators (CoA), and upon the CoA giving its approval, all state associations were notified of the same via an advisory note. The BCCI guidelines come at time when the ICC has also moved for greater regulation of T20 leagues worldwide.

In the BCCI's advisory note, which ESPNcricinfo has seen, several anti-corruption measures and operational procedures for all such leagues have been put in place, while also making it clear that outstation players would not be allowed to participate in local leagues.

Further, the advisory also states "the support staff [and] match officials must also be from the jurisdiction of the Staging Association" - which would seem to indicate that coaches, umpires and match referees for the tournament must also be from the home state.

While no players are allowed to take part in leagues outside their states anyway, the TNPL, for example, has had support staff from out of state. It is not yet clear whether state associations will agree to that clause, though some of the officials ESPNcricinfo contacted said that this could be an added measure of control, since state associations would be able to monitor their own officials and coaches much better.

The state-run T20 leagues will also have to fit into a specific window. They cannot take place from September 15 till the end of February, and from 15 days before the start of the IPL to 15 days after it ends. Given that the IPL typically takes place in April and May, this typically leaves a window of about two to three weeks at the start of March, and a window of about three months from mid-June till September 14.

Additionally, the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit will be overseeing any tournament that is approved. The ACU will nominate and appoint two Anti-Corruption Officials (ACOs) for each tournament, with the provision to appoint additional personnel if deemed necessary. The ACOs will report directly to the ACU, and will have the right to inquire and take statements from team officials, players, support staff and match officials under the provisions of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Code. They will also conduct an anti-corruption education programme for all those associated with the tournament.

Other anti-corruption measures will include the installation of CCTV cameras at all entry and exit points of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), which will begin recording from the first moment of arrival in the PMOA and run till the match is over, with the video to be handed over to an ACU official immediately after the match. Additionally, no team owners or their kin will be provided with PMOA accreditation in the roles of "mentor", "selector" etc, with only professional support staff allowed there.

Players and officials will have to mandatorily disclose all particulars of any gifts received, whose value is more than INR 30,000.

As for the state associations themselves, they will also have to follow stringent procedures. The BCCI said that they have to make an application for approval at least 45 days before the start of the tournament. This applies to every association, even those that have been hosting tournaments in the past. In the application, of which a hard copy and an email has to be sent to the BCCI secretary, the association will have to provide details of the committees responsible for administering the tournament, logistics for teams from training venues to accommodation, and a full list of players in the draft along with all support staff, mentors, icons, team owners and officials, and sponsors.

The state associations also cannot enter into any contract with any player that the BCCI has banned.