Early bragging rights up for grabs for England or India in T20 decider

Big Picture

If there wasn't enough crunch sporting action involving England this weekend, now there is more. This T20 series has a decider after Alex Hales levelled things up at 1-1 by keeping calm in Cardiff as the chase became a little dicey.

Both teams are well set up for chasing, so that is likely to be the favoured route in Bristol. England learnt from most of their mistakes at Old Trafford to ensure India's spinners had much less of an impact in Cardiff. It also helped they knew their target - which wasn't overly demanding - and didn't have to use all-out aggression against the spinners.

India did well to push the match into the final over - and with England needing 20 off two overs, then 12 off the last would have still fancied their chances - but their poor start with the bat ultimately cost them after losing three wickets in the Powerplay. It wasn't until the final over of the innings from Jake Ball, which cost 22, that they really got away from England.

It is still very early in this long tour and whoever wins this series will probably not be what is remembered come early September, but there are early bragging rights on offer with the victors also getting reassurance that they are heading along the right path towards the next global event in 2020.

Form guide

(last five completed matches, most recent first)

England WLWLL

India LWWWW