Boycott determined to bat on as he recovers from major heart surgery

Geoffrey Boycott is ambitious to return to Test commentary later this summer, at the age of 79, despite undergoing major heart surgery which left him in a Leeds hospital for 10 days.

The family made Boycott's health public in an announcement by his daughter, Emma Boycott, on Twitter.

Emma Boycott said: ""My father, Geoffrey Boycott, had quadruple bypass open heart surgery on Wednesday June 27. He spent 10 days in hospital in Leeds, with most of that time in the Cardiac Critical Care unit.

"The surgeon says the operation was a success and has now allowed him home to recover from the invasive surgery. This will take some time so he will not be commentating at the start of the England vs India Test series but hopes to be back at work for the third Test at Nottingham."

Boycott's ambition to be working professionally again by mid-August is unsurprising for somebody of uncompromising and determined nature whose life revolves largely around the sport that has fulfilled him for a lifetime.

Whether this will turn out to be his final season, though, must now be viewed as a possibility. His uncompromising commentary style has long had admirers and detractors both inside and outside the BBC.

Last September, Henry Blofeld, two years younger than Boycott at 79, chose to bow out at Lord's, to great acclaim, and there will be some in the higher echelons of the corporation who will wish him well and dare to contemplate the possibility of retirement.