Follow the first ODI at Trent Bridge on ESPNcricinfo's live blog. If you don't see it immediately below, please refresh your page. Enjoy the game!
Mashrafe Mortaza set to miss ODI series
43mMohammad Isam
My college certificates are not fake - Harmanpreet
4hESPNcricinfo staff
Chandimal, Hathurusingha out of SA Tests
6hAndrew Fidel Fernando
Root believes he has a T20 future despite axe
6hGeorge Dobell
Ed Pollock's world-record exploits delight Birmingham
2hMatt Roller and David Hopps
Faulkner looks to Lancashire for a new beginning
2hPaul Edwards
The questions India need to answer before the World Cup
23hNagraj Gollapudi in Nottingham
Hales appears likely fall guy for Stokes' ODI return
23hGeorge Dobell
The most daunting test yet for Kuldeep and Chahal
2dKarthik Krishnaswamy
The T20I series we needed (heck, deserved)
1dAndy Zaltzman
AB de Villiers to play IPL for 'a few years'
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Herath may retire from international cricket in November
2dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Boycott recovering from major heart surgery
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Depleted Zimbabwe pick three more rookies
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Pakistan delay Bulawayo trip over Zimbabwe's cash crunch
2dLiam Brickhill
India women's coach Tushar Arothe steps down
2dAnnesha Ghosh
Plunkett content after putting nightmares to bed
2dGeorge Dobell
Wood keen for involvement in India Tests
2dGeorge Dobell
Gary Kirsten resigns from Hurricanes job
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Australia summon Marsh home after injury
2dESPNcricinfo staff
Ahmed Shehzad named as player to fail dope test
2dUmar Farooq
Roach rested, Joseph called up for second Test
2dESPNcricinfo staff
'No excuses, only lessons from Antigua' - Tamim
3dMohammad Isam
'I kind of like Hitman a lot' - Rohit Sharma
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Root will bounce back from T20 dropping - Farbrace
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Recovering Cummins ponders all-format future
3dDaniel Brettig
Maxwell contrite after missing handshake in final
3dDaniel Brettig
Finch, Fakhar, Rahul the new top three in ICC rankings for T20 batsmen
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Cricketers on FIFA World Cup: The #ItsComingHome edition (well, mostly)
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Zimbabwe to tour Bangladesh in October
3dMohammad Isam
Nepal to make ODI debut on Netherlands tour
3dESPNcricinfo staff
India lay down marker as spin takes a backseat
4dGeorge Dobell in Bristol
Langer hints at Finch becoming ODI captain
4dLiam Brickhill in Harare
Test Championship points, potatoes, and bhindi gosht - a recap of last week
3dESPNcricinfo staff