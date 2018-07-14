Follow ESPNcricinfo's live blog of the second ODI between England and India at Lord's. If you don't see the report immediately below, please refresh your page. Enjoy the game!
Kuldeep making case for Test selection - Kohli
23hNagraj Gollapudi
James Taylor appointed full-time England selector
1dESPNcricinfo staff
USA Cricket elections rescheduled for July 20
19hPeter Della Penna
NatWest hero Kaif retires on 16th anniversary of memorable final
1dESPNcricinfo staff
The Achilles heel of England's World Cup hopes
2dGeorge Dobell at Trent Bridge
Kuldeep's left-arm illegibles set England summer-long challenge
2dNagraj Gollapudi at Trent Bridge
Ed Pollock's world-record exploits delight Birmingham
2dMatt Roller and David Hopps
Faulkner looks to Lancashire for a new beginning
2dPaul Edwards
The questions India need to answer before the World Cup
3dNagraj Gollapudi in Nottingham
Hales appears likely fall guy for Stokes' ODI return
3dGeorge Dobell
The most daunting test yet for Kuldeep and Chahal
4dKarthik Krishnaswamy
The T20I series we needed (heck, deserved)
3dAndy Zaltzman
AB de Villiers to play IPL for 'a few years'
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Herath may retire from international cricket in November
4dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Boycott recovering from major heart surgery
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Depleted Zimbabwe pick three more rookies
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Pakistan delay Bulawayo trip over Zimbabwe's cash crunch
4dLiam Brickhill
India women's coach Tushar Arothe steps down
4dAnnesha Ghosh
Plunkett content after putting nightmares to bed
4dGeorge Dobell
Wood keen for involvement in India Tests
4dGeorge Dobell
Gary Kirsten resigns from Hurricanes job
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Australia summon Marsh home after injury
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Ahmed Shehzad named as player to fail dope test
4dUmar Farooq
Roach rested, Joseph called up for second Test
4dESPNcricinfo staff
'No excuses, only lessons from Antigua' - Tamim
5dMohammad Isam
'I kind of like Hitman a lot' - Rohit Sharma
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Root will bounce back from T20 dropping - Farbrace
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Recovering Cummins ponders all-format future
5dDaniel Brettig
Maxwell contrite after missing handshake in final
5dDaniel Brettig
Finch, Fakhar, Rahul the new top three in ICC rankings for T20 batsmen
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Cricketers on FIFA World Cup: The #ItsComingHome edition (well, mostly)
5dESPNcricinfo staff