Kohli reaches career high; Root vaults to second place

Joe Root's Man of the Series-winning performance in the ODIs against India has seen him vault to a career-best second spot in the ICC's ODI rankings for batsmen. Root made 3, 113 not out and 100 not out in the three matches. His century in the third game was his 13th in ODIs, an England record.

Virat Kohli ended up with his first bilateral ODI series defeat as captain, but his own good form meant he climbed to a career-high 911 points, 93 clear of the second-placed Root. Kohli scored 75, 45 and 71 in the series. His points tally is the sixth-best of all time and the highest since Dean Jones hit 918 points in March 1991. The highest points tally remains Viv Richards' 935, achieved in December 1985.

ICC ODI batsmen rankings as on July 18, 2018 ESPNcricinfo

Kuldeep Yadav was the other big gainer after the series, breaking into the top 10 for the first time to sit in sixth spot in the bowling charts. Kuldeep took nine wickets in the series, including 6 for 25 in the first ODI. He had begun the T20I series that preceded the ODIs with 5 for 24, and has now also been named in India's squad for the first three Tests.

Yuzvendra Chahal meanwhile, dropped two places but remained in the top 10 while Jasprit Bumrah, who sat out the series with injury, retained his top spot in the bowlers' rankings.

England's 2-1 series win also helped them widen the gap at the top of the table, moving to 127 points, six clear of India's 121.