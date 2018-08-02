Follow ESPNcricinfo's live blog of the first Test at Edgbaston. If you don't see the blog immediately below, please refresh the page. Enjoy the game!
Who is Sam Curran?
2hAndrew McGlashan
Virat Kohli's mic-drop adds 'humour' to series - Root
5hESPNcricinfo staff
Sam Curran, the latest left-armer to hurt India
1hAndrew McGlashan
Kohli's mic-drop adds 'humour' to series - Root
5hESPNcricinfo staff
Ashwin simplifies action to kick 'bad habits'
5hESPNcricinfo staff
England look at options to play Stokes at Lord's
22hGeorge Dobell
No Gavaskar, Kapil at Imran Khan's swearing in
7hDanyal Rasool and Umar Farooq
Sri Lanka fielded like school kids - Mathews
20hAndrew Fidel Fernando
Priest left out of New Zealand women contracts
9hESPNcricinfo staff
England consider options to keep Stokes in frame for Lord's Test
22hGeorge Dobell
Roland-Jones stays positive despite double stress-fracture heartache
25mAndrew McGlashan
'We were a bunch of school kids today' - Mathews
20hAndrew Fidel Fernando
Imran Khan rules out Gavaskar, Kapil's presence at inauguration
9hDanyal Rasool and Umar Farooq
Will Arjuna Ranatunga become Sri Lanka's next president?
2dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Which is the greatest England Test team of all time?
2dDevashish Fuloria
Excellent at Edgbaston, dreadful in Dhaka
2dAndrew Miller
CPL to undergo two significant changes in playing conditions
2dESPNcricinfo staff
India tour headlines NZ's packed home summer
2dESPNcricinfo staff
New Zealand declines invitation to tour Pakistan
2dESPNcricinfo staff
SL's hectic Test schedule: three continents in four months
2dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Relaxed Kohli ready for England
2dNagraj Gollapudi at Edgbaston
Dobell: No hiding place in test of credentials
1dGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
CSA signs new MoU with South African Cricketers' Association
2dFirdose Moonda
CSA T20 league to have six teams instead of eight
2dFirdose Moonda
Talks with Zimbabwe Cricket 'moving forward' - Taylor
2dFirdose Moonda
India need Vijay's calm in uncertain times
3dNagraj Gollapudi
Our attack can disrupt England - Rahane
3dNagraj Gollapudi at Edgbaston
Club cricketer helps England prepare for spin
3dGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
England-India risks taking place in front of modest crowds
3dGeorge Dobell
England's alarming recent home record dissected
3dShiva Jayaraman
'We are playing to win. We are not here to draw games' - Shastri
4dInterview by Nagraj Gollapudi
Mohammad Irfan joins Barbados Tridents
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Tasmanian staffer challenges CA over dismissal
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Brettig: The human cost of another cricket bubble
3dDaniel Brettig
Have told Thisara how important he is for 2019 World Cup - Samaraweera
4dAndrew Fidel Fernando in Dambulla
Broad accepts pace rotation looms due to hectic schedule
4dAndrew McGlashan
IPL friendships won't count in Test battle - Buttler
5dMelinda Farrell
'Ishant needs to work on his length, Umesh on his line, and Shami on his fitness'
5dInterview by Nagraj Gollapudi
Nine years after Lord's win, memories come flooding back for Seelaar
4dPeter Della Penna at Lord's
Five questions Bangladesh need to answer
4dMohammad Isam
Fans, frolic, frenzy await Nepal's Lord's visit
4dPeter Della Penna at Lord's
How does one rank the top batting performances in Test cricket?
6dAnantha Narayanan
'We will not tolerate any indiscipline' - Mathews
5dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Gunathilaka suspended for six international matches
6dESPNcricinfo staff