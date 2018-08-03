ESPNcricinfo's live blog of the Edgbaston Test's third day. If you don't see it immediately below, please refresh your page. Enjoy the game!
Gollapudi: Ishant Sharma, India's slim Atlas
15mNagraj Gollapudi at Edgbaston
Kohli rates Edgbaston ton second to Adelaide
3hESPNcricinfo staff
'Joy to watch Kohli craft, construct and conquer'
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Shakti 'The Power' turns the switch off
2hPeter Della Penna
Dobell: The story of Sam Curran's precocious rise and rise
23hGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
Pressure drops after England's slip-ups in the slips
1dMelinda Farrell at Edgbaston
Kohli's mic-drop adds 'humour' to series - Root
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Ashwin's remedy for 'bad habits': keep it simple
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Imran Khan rules out Gavaskar, Kapil's presence at inauguration
2dDanyal Rasool and Umar Farooq
Roland-Jones stays positive despite double stress-fracture heartache
1dAndrew McGlashan
'We were a bunch of school kids today' - Mathews
2dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Will Arjuna Ranatunga become Sri Lanka's next president?
3dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Which is the greatest England Test team of all time?
3dDevashish Fuloria
Excellent at Edgbaston, dreadful in Dhaka
4dAndrew Miller
CPL to undergo two significant changes in playing conditions
3dESPNcricinfo staff
India tour headlines NZ's packed home summer
4dESPNcricinfo staff
New Zealand declines invitation to tour Pakistan
4dESPNcricinfo staff
SL's hectic Test schedule: three continents in four months
4dAndrew Fidel Fernando
Relaxed Kohli ready for England
3dNagraj Gollapudi at Edgbaston
Dobell: No hiding place in test of credentials
2dGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
CSA signs new MoU with South African Cricketers' Association
3dFirdose Moonda
CSA T20 league to have six teams instead of eight
3dFirdose Moonda
Talks with Zimbabwe Cricket 'moving forward' - Taylor
4dFirdose Moonda
India need Vijay's calm in uncertain times
4dNagraj Gollapudi
Our attack can disrupt England - Rahane
4dNagraj Gollapudi at Edgbaston
Club cricketer helps England prepare for spin
4dGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
England-India risks taking place in front of modest crowds
4dGeorge Dobell
England's alarming recent home record dissected
4dShiva Jayaraman
'We are playing to win. We are not here to draw games' - Shastri
5dInterview by Nagraj Gollapudi
Mohammad Irfan joins Barbados Tridents
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Tasmanian staffer challenges CA over dismissal
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Brettig: The human cost of another cricket bubble
4dDaniel Brettig
Have told Thisara how important he is for 2019 World Cup - Samaraweera
5dAndrew Fidel Fernando in Dambulla
Broad accepts pace rotation looms due to hectic schedule
5dAndrew McGlashan
IPL friendships won't count in Test battle - Buttler
6dMelinda Farrell
'Ishant needs to work on his length, Umesh on his line, and Shami on his fitness'
6dInterview by Nagraj Gollapudi
Nine years after Lord's win, memories come flooding back for Seelaar
5dPeter Della Penna at Lord's
Five questions Bangladesh need to answer
5dMohammad Isam