Virat Kohli, Test cricket's new No. 1 batsman

Virat Kohli's 22nd Test century and his 200-run tally in the Edgbaston Test has vaulted him to the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. He has dethroned Steven Smith, the former Australia captain, and is the first Indian to be No. 1 since Sachin Tendulkar in June 2011.

Kohli joins a select club, comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsakar, Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, the only other Indian batsmen who have been top of the Test batting rankings at some point. Kohli is also currently ranked No. 1 in ODIs.

To see the full rankings, click here.

More to follow