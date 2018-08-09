Supreme Court approves new BCCI constitution, with a couple of key tweaks

The Supreme Court of India has approved new constitution of the BCCI that was drawn up by the CoA based on the Lodha Committee's recommendations to restructure the board, but set aside some measures that would have radically altered cricket administration in the country.

Among the Lodha recommendations that have not been accepted in the board's new constitution are the one-state-one-vote policy, and the cooling-off period for office bearers after one term. The cooling-off period will now be after two consecutive terms in office, and the removal of the one-state-one-vote policy means all the associations based in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat - Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Baroda, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mumbai - will retain their full membership in the BCCI.

The new constitution, which was approved by the apex court in its verdict on Thursday, is to be registered in four weeks with the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies, and the BCCI members are to comply to the new constitution within the next 30 days and intimate the Committee of Administrators running BCCI.

