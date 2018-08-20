ESPNcricinfo brings you the action from Trent Bridge with insightful analysis, graphics, highlights videos, and banter. Enjoy the game!
Gollapudi: Pandya shows he's a quick learner as ball does the talking
17hNagraj Gollapudi at Trent Bridge
Dobell: England's Alastair Cook problem
15hGeorge Dobell
Buttler puts on a brave face after England's latest batting meltdown
14hMelinda Farrell at Trent Bridge
'Never wanted to be Kapil Dev' - Pandya
9hNagraj Gollapudi at Trent Bridge
CSA courts government scrutiny over T20 league
2hFirdose Moonda
Buttler's brave face after England meltdown
4hMelinda Farrell at Trent Bridge
Pant hits high notes on wicketkeeping debut
18hBharath Seervi
Russell unhappy with Florida crowd in CPL
20hPeter Della Penna in Florida
Americas T20 Qualifier confirmed for North Carolina
18hPeter Della Penna
High scores, more sixes and wristspinners to the fore
2hGaurav Sundararaman
Kohli's legacy will be defined by the next few months
1dIan Chappell
Johnson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Rashid's key wicket countered by Stokes' rusty return
2dGeorge Dobell at Trent Bridge
England ponder resting Anderson, Broad from SL tour
2dGeorge Dobell
Quadrangular A team series moved out of Vijayawada
1dShashank Kishore in Vijayawada
Gowtham credits Warne's 'project IPL' for upswing
2dShashank Kishore in Vijayawada
Imran Khan sworn in as Pakistan prime minister
3dDanyal Rasool
What are the greatest Test batting performances of all time?
2dAnantha Narayanan
Nadkarni and Rai agree to split term on USA Cricket board
2dPeter Della Penna
Gollapudi: Time for Shastri to wade in and get hands dirty
3dNagraj Gollapudi
Monga: India refuse to take a backward step, but is it prudent?
3dSidharth Monga
Manjrekar: What India's batsmen must do at Trent Bridge
3dSanjay Manjrekar
Small changes make a big difference for Broad and England
3dMelinda Farrell
Nasir Jamshed banned for ten years on corruption charges
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Uncapped Delany in Ireland squad for Afghanistan series
3dESPNcricinfo staff
De Villiers has 'no regrets' about leaving 'unbearable' pressures behind
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Rishabh Pant in line for debut at Trent Bridge?
4dNagraj Gollapudi in Trent Bridge
Krishnaswamy: It's the conditions, stupid
4dKarthik Krishnaswamy
Playing Kuldeep at Lord's was a mistake - Shastri
4dNagraj Gollapudi at Trent Bridge
Bayliss urges Stokes to make public apology
4dGeorge Dobell and ESPNcricinfo staff
How do you fit Stokes back into England's XI?
5dAndrew McGlashan
The accidental captain who emerged shining
4dSuresh Menon
Gavaskar: For me, Wadekar was always 'captain'
4dESPNcricinfo staff
'Patience will get me big runs'
4dInterview by Nagraj Gollapudi
Five tasks on Gary Stead's to-do list
4dAndrew McGlashan
Gary Stead named New Zealand coach
5dESPNcricinfo staff
Manjrekar: Why has the quality of Test batsmanship deteriorated?
5dSanjay Manjrekar
South Africa zero in on World Cup probables
5dFirdose Moonda
Nottinghamshire sign Kraigg Brathwaite for Championship run-in
5dESPNcricinfo staff