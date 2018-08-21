Broad sanctioned for Pant send-off

Stuart Broad has been fined 15% of his match fee for the send-off he gave Rishabh Pant in India's first innings at Trent Bridge. He also had one demerit point added to his record for the same incident, which had occurred on Sunday.

This was Broad's first offence since the introduction of the ICC's revised Code of Conduct. He was found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the code, specifically Article 2.1.7, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match".

In the 92nd over of India's innings, Pant inside-edged Broad onto his stumps to be dismissed for 24 on Test debut. Broad then walked towards Pant and, according to the ICC's statement, "spoke in an aggressive manner, which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batsman".

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Aleem Dar. Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.