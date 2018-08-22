Kohli, Pandya and Bumrah star in India's 203-run win

India 329 (Kohli 97, Rahane 81, Anderson 3-64) and 352 (Kohli 103, Pujara 72, Pandya 52, Rashid 3-101) beat England 161 (Buttler 39, Pandya 5-28) and 317 (Buttler 106, Stokes 62, Bumrah 5-85) by 203 runs

It took India 17 balls on the final morning to take the last wicket and wrap up their seventh Test win in England, an utter domination of the hosts from the moment India were inserted on day one. The win also made Virat Kohli India's second-most successful captain in Tests, behind only MS Dhoni now.

It ended with a carrom ball that bounced unexpectedly and took the top edge from James Anderson's bat. India got the other 19 wickets through pace. This would have been only the second time India would have taken all 20 through pace, following closely on the feat they first achieved in Johannesburg earlier this year. The win came in similar circumstances: India two down in the series, their batting under the scanner, and on both occasions the batsmen stepped up to give their bowlers something to bowl at. And how the bowlers responded. Hardik Pandya took a five-for in the space of 29 balls in the first innings, and then Jasprit Bumrah laid to waste the hard work done by Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the second with a spell of high pace and control.