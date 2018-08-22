Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu to feature in Quadrangular series

Kedar Jadhav is set to return to action for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury on the opening day of IPL 2018. Jadhav has been included in the India A squad for the ongoing Quadrangular series also involving Australia A, South Africa A and India B.

Jadhav replaces Siddhesh Lad in the India A squad. There is a change in India B's squad as well, with Ambati Rayudu coming in to replace Ricky Bhui. Lad and Bhui have been released to allow them to play for India Red and India Blue respectively in the Duleep Trophy.

Jadhav was a regular in India's ODI team until suffering a grade 2 hamstring tear while batting for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians on April 7. The injury ruled him out of the remainder of the IPL season, and also left him out of contention for India's tours of Ireland and England.

Rayudu was originally part of India's ODI squad for the England tour, but was left out after failing a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Having last played for India as part of a second-string team that toured Zimbabwe in 2016, Rayudu had forced his way back with a prolific IPL season in which he scored 602 runs at an average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 149.75.