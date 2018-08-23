Kohli back at the top in Test rankings

India captain Virat Kohli moved back to the top of the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after his Man of the Match performance in Trent Bridge. He has amassed a career-best 937 rating points and is one point shy of breaking into the top 10 batsmen in rankings history.

Donald Bradman is No. 1 having achieved a rating of 961 points in February 1948 followed by Steven Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs and Ricky Ponting (both on 942), Peter May (941), and Garry Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Kumar Sangakkara (all on 938 points).

Virat Kohli on top of the world ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Kohli is placed 11th on that list after his knocks of 97 and 103 in Nottingham as India beat England by 203 runs to make the series scoreline 2-1 with two Tests to play. He had previously reached the top of the rankings after the first Test at Edgbaston, before ceding it to Smith after low scores in the second Test at Lord's.

Among other Indian players who made big moves in the rankings were Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pandya moved up 23 places in the bowlers' rankings to No. 51 after taking five wickets in six overs on the second day at Trent Bridge. He occupies the same spot on the batsmen's charts after his second-innings fifty to set up India's declaration. Those performances have placed him at No. 17 on the allrounders' list.

Bumrah, who sat out the first two Tests with an injury, took a five-wicket haul in England's second innings and is now at No. 37 among the bowlers after just four Tests.

For England, the biggest move was made by Jos Buttler, whose second-innings 106 took him up 22 places to be No.47 among the batsmen.