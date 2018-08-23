Jhulan Goswami quits T20Is three months before World T20

India women pacer Jhulan Goswami has retired from T20Is, calling time on a career that began 12 years ago with the first ever T20I for India women in August 2006. The announcement comes with the Women's World T20 - to be played in the West Indies - less than three months away.

In a statement released by the BCCI, Goswami thanked the board and her team-mates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward.

With India last having played a Test match almost four years ago, Goswami quitting T20Is means that for all practical purposes she will now be playing only the ODI format for India.

Goswami is the leading wicket-taker for India women with 56 wickets in 60 T20Is. Her 5 for 11 against Australia at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in 2012 are the best bowling figures for India in the shortest format.

The Bengal pacer's last appearance in a T20I was the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh women in Kuala Lumpur, which India lost by three wickets.

Goswami, who made her debut international debut in 2002, is also the highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 203 scalps from 169 games, the only bowler with more than 200 wickets in the format. She has represented India in ten Tests, taking 40 wickets at 16.62. She remains the only Indian bowler so far with five-wicket hauls in each of the three formats.