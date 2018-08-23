CoA takes complete charge of BCCI

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has taken full control of the BCCI. All the sub-committees of the BCCI except the selection panels and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) have been annulled. The powers of the three office-bearers of the BCCI - CK Khanna (acting president), Amitabh Choudhary (acting secretary) and Anirudh Chaudhry (treasurer) - have been clipped and they will now need the CoA's mandate to approve any decision or travel.

With the BCCI registering its new constitution, which was approved by the Supreme Court recently, the CoA has said the professional management of the board, led by the CEO Rahul Johri, will take charge of the daily affairs until fresh elections are conducted.

The CoA, which comprises Vinod Rai (chairman) and former India women captain Diana Edulji (member), said it has issued this fresh directive in the wake of the new constitution coming into being from August 21, when it was registered. "As a consequence, the earlier Constitution of the BCCI ("Old Constitution") stands extinguished and the New Constitution has come into force," the CoA said in a three-page email distributed to the office-bearers and the professional management. "The New Constitution entrusts the day-to-day management of the BCCI to its professional management."

Under the new constitution the governance of the BCCI will be handled by the Apex Council. Nine councilors will sit on the Apex Council comprising five office-bearers along with an elected representative picked by the BCCI members, two from the players' association (one male, one female) and one official from the Comptroller and Auditor General's office. The CoA has said it will perform the role of the Apex Council and the IPL Governing Council until fresh elections take place.

According to Rai the office-bearers have not been removed. He took the example of Choudhary convening the selection committee meetings to announce India's squad for the final two Tests of their England tour, the India A squad for the two-match series against Australia A, and the India women squad for the ODI tour of Sri Lanka. "Any powers exercisable by any office bearer will henceforth be only as mandated under the New Constitution and shall be exercised only with the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators," the CoA said. "The office bearers and/or their respective Executive Assistants as well as the employees of BCCI shall not undertake any travel outside India at BCCI expense without the prior approval of the Committee of Administrators."

The CoA has retained only the selection committees, which were restored to five members, and the three-member CAC which comprises Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. In case any "urgent" decision needs to be taken before the new sub-committees are constituted, the CoA will try to take it on its own or utilise the expertise of an ad-hoc committee.